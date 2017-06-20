Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed June 12, 2017

Deeds filed June 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded June 12, 2017 (83) BRIGHTON MOORE, KEVIN W to RODEMS, JOSHUA T Property Address: 64 CHESWELL WAY, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11872 Page: 527 Tax Account: 122.20-2-10 Full Sale Price: $188,000 CASSELLA, THOMAS W to COCHRANE, LINDA et ano Property Address: 115 NORMAN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11872 Page: 419 Tax Account: 148.07-2-30 Full Sale Price: $122,100 USA/HUD to MCALLISTER, ANN SCHUYLER et ano Property Address: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo