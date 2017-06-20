Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed June 12, 2017

Mortgages filed June 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 12, 2017 (97) BRIGHTON RODEMS, JOSHUA T Property Address: 64 CHESWELL WAY, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3212 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $150,400.00 BROCKPORT LOWER, KENNETH R & LOWER, SUE H Property Address: 7292 4TH SECTION RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9662 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $85,000.00 LAKE, KATHRYN H Property Address: 69 LIBERTY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1629 Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $3,000.00 LAKE, KATHRYN H Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo