Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester man sentenced for bank robberies

Rochester man sentenced for bank robberies

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2017 0

A Rochester man who admitted to seven bank robberies, was sentenced Monday to five years and 11 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. Khiry T. Aiken, 27, admitted to robbing three federal credit unions and four banks in the Rochester and Buffalo areas in 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Specifically, Aiken ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo