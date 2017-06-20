Rochester man sentenced for bank robberies

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Rochester man who admitted to seven bank robberies, was sentenced Monday to five years and 11 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. Khiry T. Aiken, 27, admitted to robbing three federal credit unions and four banks in the Rochester and Buffalo areas in 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Specifically, Aiken ...