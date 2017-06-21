Cristo enjoys variety of his work as Trevett Cristo president

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Lou Cristo, president of Trevett Cristo P.C., is a proud member of the Rochester legal community. Cristo focuses on commercial services, personal services, litigation, insurance defense, commercial litigation, and personal injury law. The son of a lawyer, he grew up in the Rochester area. “I grew up running through the halls of the Powers Building,” he said. ...