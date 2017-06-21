Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed June 13, 2017

Deeds filed June 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded June 13, 2017 (73) BRIGHTON HEFFERON, AARON to GRUSZEWSKI, ERIKA et ano Property Address: 1665 BLOSSOM ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11873 Page: 51 Tax Account: 123.09-3-47 Full Sale Price: $166,000 ANDREW M AND CAROL R TOMETSKO LIVING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 27 1994 et ano to ELOI, SASHA et ano Property Address: 105 BROOK ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo