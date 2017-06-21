Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for June 21, 2017

June 21, 2017

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. MACFARLAND, TIFFANY J 39 HIGHVIEW DRIVE, HAMLIN, NY 14464 Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT Amount: $420.00 MARTINEZ, HECTOR 421 WEST AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14213 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 MASON, BRIAN T 591 ST RITAS CRESCENT, WEBSTER, ...

