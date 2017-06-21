Don't Miss
New York attorney general sues anti-abortion protesters

New York attorney general sues anti-abortion protesters

By: The Associated Press June 21, 2017 0

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a federal lawsuit against anti-abortion protesters who he claims repeatedly harass and threaten patients at an abortion clinic in Queens. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court alleges that every Saturday morning protesters have subjected incoming patients at Choices Women's Medical Center in Jamaica with a barrage ...

