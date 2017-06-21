Don't Miss
NY raises age of marriage from 14 to 17

By: The Associated Press June 21, 2017 0

New York has raised the age of marriage to 17, replacing a law that allowed children as young as 14 to legally wed. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure Tuesday. The law requires individuals 17 or 18 to get judicial and parental approval before marrying. New York had been one of only three states that allowed ...

