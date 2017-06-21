Don't Miss
New York settles federal lawsuit over voter registration

By: The Associated Press June 21, 2017 0

The U.S. Justice Department says it has reached an agreement with New York state to settle a lawsuit over voter registration opportunities through state motor vehicle offices. Federal investigators found applications for New York driver's licenses, permits and identification cards didn't consistently serve as applications for voter registration for federal elections as required by law. Under a ...

