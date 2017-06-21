Don't Miss
Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for June 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 21, 2017 0

SATISFACTIONS OF JUDGMENTS SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. RUMGOOLE, LAMAR Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC DURKEE, JEFFERY Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC FINCH, SHERIEE M Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA HARGRAVE, SUSAN Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC IPPOLITO, DANIEL Favor: MIDLAND ...

