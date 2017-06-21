Trio arraigned on murder charge

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Three men have been charged with second-degree murder. Genesis Colon, 22, Alvin Hancock, 29, and Tyshon Myles, 25, were arraigned Wednesday before Monroe County Court Judge Vincent M. Dinolfo. In addition to two counts of second-degree murder, each defendant is also charged with:first-degree kidnapping; first-degree burglary; first-degree robbery; and second-degree robbery. Colon and Myles also were charged with ...