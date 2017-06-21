Don't Miss
Home / News / Trio arraigned on murder charge

Trio arraigned on murder charge

By: Bennett Loudon June 21, 2017 0

Three men have been charged with second-degree murder.  Genesis Colon, 22, Alvin Hancock, 29, and Tyshon Myles, 25, were arraigned Wednesday before Monroe County Court Judge Vincent M. Dinolfo. In addition to two counts of second-degree murder, each defendant is also charged with:first-degree kidnapping; first-degree burglary; first-degree robbery; and second-degree robbery. Colon and Myles also were charged with ...

