Home / News / Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

By: The Associated Press Tom Krisher June 21, 2017 0

DETROIT — Travis Kalanick, the combative and embattled CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber, has resigned under pressure from investors at a pivotal time for the company. Uber's board confirmed the move early Wednesday, saying in a statement that Kalanick is taking time to heal from the death of his mother in a boating accident "while giving ...

