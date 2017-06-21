Don't Miss
Home / Law / What is a hate crime?

What is a hate crime?

Two horrific acts of violence spur debate over legal standard

By: The Washington Post CLEVE R. WOOTSON JR. June 21, 2017 0

An abaya-wearing Muslim teenager on her way home from a mosque was beaten to death with a metal bat before her body was found dumped in a pond. Her Sunday morning killing is being investigated as an extreme case of road rage — but not as a hate crime. A day earlier, three teenagers in Boston ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo