Appeals court affirms most convictions of ex-CIA officer convicted in leak case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court panel on Thursday largely affirmed the convictions of former CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling, who was found guilty in 2015 of giving classified information to a journalist in a case that free press advocates worry may have set a precedent for compelling reporters to reveal their sources. A three-judge panel with ...