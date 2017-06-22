Don't Miss
Home / News / Coal company sues HBO’s John Oliver for defamation

Coal company sues HBO’s John Oliver for defamation

By: The Associated Press June 22, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Coal company Murray Energy has sued HBO and its Sunday-night host, John Oliver, for what it says was a "false and malicious broadcast" last Sunday evening. It's seeking financial damages and a court order barring rebroadcasts of the segment's "defamatory statements."Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" coal segment criticized the Trump administration's effort ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo