Environmental Law: New York legislature eyes unilateral elimination of greenhouse gas emissions

Environmental Law: New York legislature eyes unilateral elimination of greenhouse gas emissions

By: Ronald G. Hull June 22, 2017 0

“We’ll always have Paris”—Rick Blaine, “Casablanca” On the heels of the United States’ announced exit from the Paris Accord, the New York State Assembly is renewing the effort to keep the Accord alive in New York and to make the state a national model for the control of greenhouse gases, as well as leading the way ...

