Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Custody/visitation: Allen v. Boswell

Fourth Department – Custody/visitation: Allen v. Boswell

By: Daily Record Staff June 22, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Custody/visitation Domestic violence – Modification of order – Participation in counseling Allen v. Boswell CAF 15-01737 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner father appealed from an order that directed supervised visitation with the parties’ three children and ordering him to attend a parenting class. Ruling: The Appellate Division modified ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo