Hearing set on fate of board member who insulted Obamas  

By: The Associated Press June 22, 2017 0

A one-time candidate for governor of New York who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife may be booted off the Buffalo School Board. A hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday in Albany over whether wealthy developer Carl Paladino disclosed confidential board business. State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is set to hear testimony in a ...

