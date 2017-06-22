Don't Miss
Keeping Your Balance: What employers should know regarding New York State's paid family leave act

By: Heidi Alati June 22, 2017

In 2016, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the New York Paid Family Leave Benefits Law (PFLBL), which will allow eligible full-time or part-time employees as of Jan. 1, 2018, a paid leave of absence from work for a period of time up to 12 weeks. This time, which will be phased in beginning with 8 weeks ...

