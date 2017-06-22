Keeping Your Balance: What employers should know regarding New York State’s paid family leave act

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In 2016, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the New York Paid Family Leave Benefits Law (PFLBL), which will allow eligible full-time or part-time employees as of Jan. 1, 2018, a paid leave of absence from work for a period of time up to 12 weeks. This time, which will be phased in beginning with 8 weeks ...