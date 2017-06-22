Don't Miss
Lawsuit tests limits of New York state’s ‘shield law’

By: The Associated Press June 22, 2017 0

A civil case pending in a New York state appeals court is testing the limits of state legislation that protects journalists from revealing anonymous sources. Murray Energy Corporation, a coal mining company, is seeking an order from the state Supreme Court to force Reorg Research Inc., a Manhattan-based corporate intelligence firm, to disclose anonymous sources believed ...

