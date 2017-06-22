Lawsuit tests limits of New York state’s ‘shield law’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A civil case pending in a New York state appeals court is testing the limits of state legislation that protects journalists from revealing anonymous sources. Murray Energy Corporation, a coal mining company, is seeking an order from the state Supreme Court to force Reorg Research Inc., a Manhattan-based corporate intelligence firm, to disclose anonymous sources believed ...