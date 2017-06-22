Don't Miss
Local firm surveys in-house counsel

Pay is much higher at public companies

By: Bennett Loudon June 22, 2017 0

A new report from a Rochester-area executive search firm shows that salaries for in-house counsel increased 4.3 percent from 2015 to 2016. Fairport-based BarkerGilmore released its 2017 In-House Counsel Compensation Report on June 15. The data was collected with an online survey of 1,580 attorneys throughout the United States conducted from March to May. “The compensation report ...

