Mortgages filed June 14, 2017

Mortgages filed June 14, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 22, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 14, 2017 (69) BRIGHTON TANTALO, KELLY Q Property Address: 145 FAIRHAVEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2230 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $140,000.00 COULTER, GEOFFREY R Property Address: 210 DAVID AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3108 Lender: HSBC BANK USA N.A. Amount: $20,271.00 BROCKPORT JARVIS, DANELLE M & JARVIS, JOSEPH R Property Address: 4706 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2311 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $14,000.00 CUNNINGHAM, CANDICE M & RICHARD, ...

