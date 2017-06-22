Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Amendment to town code: Opinion 17-18

June 22, 2017

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Amendment to town code Part-time judge – Advising local legislators Opinion 17-18 Background: A part-time judge who presides in cases involving alleged town code violations has determined he cannot legally issue an arrest warrant to produce recalcitrant defendants unless the penalty portion of the applicable town law includes potential jail time. ...

