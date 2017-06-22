NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Amendment to town code: Opinion 17-18

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Amendment to town code Part-time judge – Advising local legislators Opinion 17-18 Background: A part-time judge who presides in cases involving alleged town code violations has determined he cannot legally issue an arrest warrant to produce recalcitrant defendants unless the penalty portion of the applicable town law includes potential jail time. ...