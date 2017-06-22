Second Circuit – Reasonable expectation of privacy: United States v. Lyle and Van Praagh

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Reasonable expectation of privacy Rental car – Redacted statements of co-defendant United States v. Lyle and Van Praagh 15-958-cr (L) Judges Raggi, Chin, and Lohier Background: The defendants appealed from their convictions on charges related to drug trafficking. Both challenge, inter alia, the evidence obtained through a warrantless search, as well as ...