Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Reasonable expectation of privacy: United States v. Lyle and Van Praagh

Second Circuit – Reasonable expectation of privacy: United States v. Lyle and Van Praagh

By: Daily Record Staff June 22, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Reasonable expectation of privacy Rental car – Redacted statements of co-defendant United States v. Lyle and Van Praagh 15-958-cr (L) Judges Raggi, Chin, and Lohier Background: The defendants appealed from their convictions on charges related to drug trafficking. Both challenge, inter alia, the evidence obtained through a warrantless search, as well as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo