Don't Miss
Home / Law / Soft skills critical for in-house counsel

Soft skills critical for in-house counsel

Inside attorneys may head off problems

By: Bennett Loudon June 22, 2017 0

Although companies usually outsource major litigation, day-to-day legal work has been shifting over the past 10 years or so to in-house teams, according to a local expert. Companies are seeing a financial advantage, and getting better results, with in-house attorneys spotting issues much sooner and counseling the business team to reduce or even eliminate risk, said ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo