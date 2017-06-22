Don't Miss
Supreme Court limits ability to strip citizenship

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN June 22, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday limited the government's ability to strip U.S. citizenship from immigrants for lying during the naturalization process. The justices ruled unanimously in favor of an ethnic Serb from Bosnia who lied about her husband's military service. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court that false statements can lead to the ...

