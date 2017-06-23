Don't Miss
Home / Law / 5LINX co-founders indicted

5LINX co-founders indicted

Accused of taking $11.2 million from company

By: Bennett Loudon June 23, 2017 0

The three co-founders of 5LINX, one of the fastest-growing companies in the Rochester area, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on fraud and conspiracy charges accusing them of cheating investors out of $11.2 million. The indictment, filed Tuesday, charges Craig Jerabeck, Jeb Tyler and Jason Guck with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They were ...

