5LINX co-founders indicted

The three co-founders of 5LINX, one of the fastest-growing companies in the Rochester area, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on fraud and conspiracy charges accusing them of cheating investors out of $11.2 million. The indictment, filed Tuesday, charges Craig Jerabeck, Jeb Tyler and Jason Guck with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They were ...