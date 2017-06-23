Bar Association of Erie County names leaders

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Marianne Mariano was elected vice president of the Bar Association of Erie County at its 130th annual meeting on June 9. She will assume the presidency in June 2018. Melinda G. Disare became president in late April after former president Gregory T. Miller died unexpectedly at age 46. Paulette E. Ross is the association’s treasurer, and Michelle ...