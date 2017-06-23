Don't Miss
Bill Slowig | Clark Patterson Lee

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2017 0

Bill Slowig has been named marketing director at Clark Patterson Lee. Slowig is responsible for leading the marketing team and ensuring all promotional materials and messages are consistently branded and implemented across the company’s offices and regions. He will oversee all things marketing including strategy, business development support, proposals, conferences, databases and the overall marketing team workload. ...

