Don't Miss
Home / News / Ferguson attorney: Brown family settlement $1.5 million

Ferguson attorney: Brown family settlement $1.5 million

By: The Associated Press JIM SALTER June 23, 2017 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The insurance company for the city of Ferguson, Missouri, paid $1.5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Michael Brown's parents, the city attorney said Friday. Attorney Apollo Carey disclosed the amount in an email in response to an open records request. The settlement of the federal lawsuit was announced ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo