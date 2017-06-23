Don't Miss
Home / News / Former judge gets prison in sexual bribes case

Former judge gets prison in sexual bribes case

By: The Associated Press June 23, 2017 0

A former town justice in St. Lawrence County has been sentenced to prison on charges he accepted bribes for sexual favors. Fowler town justice Paul Lamson was sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court on Thursday to two to six years in prison after pleading guilty to bribe receiving and official misconduct. Information on a defense lawyer ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo