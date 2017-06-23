Jury deadlocks in cop’s murder retrial; judge says try again

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors in the retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer charged in the fatal traffic stop shooting of an unarmed black motorist said Friday that they are deadlocked, but a judge told them to keep deliberating. The Hamilton County jury announced that it couldn't reach a verdict on charges of murder ...