Katherine Metcalfe | Clark Patterson Lee

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2017 0

Katherine Metcalfe has been named chief culture officer at Clark Patterson Lee. Metcalfe is responsible for cultivating a high-performance culture that engages, builds trust, infuses meaning into people’s work and brings overall joy to the workplace. She will ensure that Clark Patterson Lee’s workplace culture is aligned with the organization’s core values of integrity, inspiration, ...

