Kevin Howell | Bergmann Associates

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2017 0

Kevin Howell has joined the team at leading local engineering & architecture firm Bergmann Associates. Howell, a project engineer, will work in the NY Buildings department in Rochester. Howell will work in mechanical engineering for the building engineering systems team. He previously worked for Erdman Anthony as a project engineer in Rochester. Howell has a Bachelors’ ...

