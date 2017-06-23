Kevin Howell | Bergmann Associates

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Kevin Howell has joined the team at leading local engineering & architecture firm Bergmann Associates. Howell, a project engineer, will work in the NY Buildings department in Rochester. Howell will work in mechanical engineering for the building engineering systems team. He previously worked for Erdman Anthony as a project engineer in Rochester. Howell has a Bachelors’ ...