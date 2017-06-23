Madoff clients fighting for fortunes get help – from the con man

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Dozens of Bernard Madoff's early investors are getting help from an unlikely source in a fight to keep their profits: the con man himself. From his federal lockup in Butner, North Carolina, Madoff said at a recent deposition he was a legitimate securities broker for decades, until 1992. Before that, he said, he was mostly clean ...