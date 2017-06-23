Don't Miss
Home / News / Finance / Madoff clients fighting for fortunes get help – from the con man

Madoff clients fighting for fortunes get help – from the con man

By: Bloomberg Erik Larson June 23, 2017 0

Dozens of Bernard Madoff's early investors are getting help from an unlikely source in a fight to keep their profits: the con man himself. From his federal lockup in Butner, North Carolina, Madoff said at a recent deposition he was a legitimate securities broker for decades, until 1992. Before that, he said, he was mostly clean ...

