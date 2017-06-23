Don't Miss
Home / Around Town / MCBA installs officers, honors members

MCBA installs officers, honors members

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2017 0

The Monroe County Bar Association on Thursday installed new officers, recognized longtime members and honored several award recipients at the organization’s annual dinner at the Hyatt Regency Rochester. About 300 people attended the event where Jill Cicero was sworn in as the organization’s new president, along with the members of the board. Bar Association Foundation President Harold ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo