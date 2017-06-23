Don't Miss
Mohammed Alobahy | Bergmann Associates

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2017 0

Mohammed Alobahy has joined the team at leading local engineering and architecture firm Bergmann Associates. Alobahy, a design engineer, will work in the New York Buildings department within the Rochester office. Alobahy will assist the structural engineering team in analysis and design of different structure types. Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit ...

