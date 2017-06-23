Mohammed Alobahy | Bergmann Associates

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Mohammed Alobahy has joined the team at leading local engineering and architecture firm Bergmann Associates. Alobahy, a design engineer, will work in the New York Buildings department within the Rochester office. Alobahy will assist the structural engineering team in analysis and design of different structure types. Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit ...