Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump’s tape ruse risks fresh legal jeopardy in Russia probe

Trump’s tape ruse risks fresh legal jeopardy in Russia probe

By: Bloomberg Jennifer Jacobs, Justin Sink, Margaret Talev June 23, 2017 0

President Donald Trump's admission that he never taped his conversations with ousted FBI Director James Comey risks exposing him to fresh legal jeopardy and weakens his credibility in the eyes of investigators probing ties between his associates and Russia. With a tweet Thursday, Trump ended more than a month of suspense about whether he had, in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo