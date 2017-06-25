Don't Miss
Upcoming Foreclosures as of June 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 342 Brayton Rd Rochester 14616 06/26/2017 09:00 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, PC $59,252.01 7 Madera Dr Rochester 14624 06/26/2017 10:15 AM Fein Such & Crane, LLP $79,237.59 2 Ledgerock ...

