Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed June 16, 2017

Deeds filed June 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded June 16, 2017 (112) BRIGHTON ROSENBLOOM, RICHARD H et ano to CUTRONA, BARBARA J Property Address: 15 BRITTANY CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11875 Page: 251 Tax Account: 136.16-1-96.432 Full Sale Price: $265,000 GILLAN, JOHN R et ano to COCOS, MELINDA et ano Property Address: 65 BROOKSIDE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11875 Page: 205 Tax Account: 138.09-1-8 Full Sale Price: $430,000 SMOLL, WENDY et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo