Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for June 26, 2017

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. CARTER, ROBERT A 1758 ST PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.0000 CHAPPELL, TRACIE 133 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: STATE OF NEW ...