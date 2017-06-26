Don't Miss
Mortgages filed June 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 16, 2017 (110) BRIGHTON ENGSTROM, TIMOTHY H & MERRILL, ALIDA Property Address: 50 FAR VIEW HILLS RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-2005 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $121,000.00 CURREN, CHRISTINA B & CURREN, RANDALL R Property Address: 170 PENFIELD RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3130 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $60,000.00 EAST ROCHESTER RYAN, ROBERT WEBER Property Address: 212 W CHESTNUT ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2242 Lender: PITTSFORD ...

