Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for June 26, 2017

Powers of Attorney for June 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2017 0

POWERS OF ATTORNEY An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. BAGGLING, LEMONT Appoints: IACOVANGELO, ANTHONY B DAVIDSON, SHANTE Appoints: IACOVANGELO, ANTHONY B DEMASI, ROBERT A Appoints: DEMASI, JOYCE V LARKIN, EDWIN M Appoints: LARKIN, EDWIN M LIU, BIN Appoints: YANG, LU MELNICHENKO, ALBINA Appoints: MELNICHENKO, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo