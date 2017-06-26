Don't Miss
Home / News / Renee Bailey pleads guilty to first-degree assault

Renee Bailey pleads guilty to first-degree assault

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2017 0

A woman whose second-degree murder conviction for the death of a young girl has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in the case instead of facing a new trial. Renee Bailey, 57, admitted to causing the injuries that led to the death of 2 ½-year-old Brittney Sheets. In 2001, Bailey was convicted of second-degree murder for the ...

