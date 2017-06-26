Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court allows travel ban

Supreme Court allows travel ban

Limited version of Trump's executive order to take effect; court will consider case in fall

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES June 26, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to allow a limited version of President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries to take effect and will consider in the fall the president's broad powers in immigration matters in a case that raises fundamental issues of national security and religious discrimination. The court made ...

