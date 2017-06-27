Don't Miss
Appellate Court criticizes Monroe County Court judge

Robbery convictions still affirmed

By: Bennett Loudon June 27, 2017 0

A state appellate court decried the actions of a Monroe County Court judge who arranged for a co-defendant’s testimony in exchange for limited sentence. In a June 9 decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, unanimously affirmed the 2013 conviction of Agape A. Towns on six counts of first-degree robbery. Towns, 27, was sentenced ...

