Appellate Court criticizes Monroe County Court judge

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A state appellate court decried the actions of a Monroe County Court judge who arranged for a co-defendant’s testimony in exchange for limited sentence. In a June 9 decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, unanimously affirmed the 2013 conviction of Agape A. Towns on six counts of first-degree robbery. Towns, 27, was sentenced ...