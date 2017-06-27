Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Driver’s license: Acevedo v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles, et al.; Carney v. DMV et al.; Matsen v. DMV et al.

Court of Appeals – Driver’s license: Acevedo v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles, et al.; Carney v. DMV et al.; Matsen v. DMV et al.

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Driver’s license – Recidivist – Relicensing regulations – Discretionary authority Acevedo v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles, et al.; Carney v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles, et al.; Matsen v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles, et al. Nos. 40-42 Background: The petitioners’ drivers’ licenses were revoked following their most recent drunk driving convictions. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo