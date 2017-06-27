Don't Miss
Home / News / Dozens of prospective jurors beg off ‘Pharma Bro’ case

Dozens of prospective jurors beg off ‘Pharma Bro’ case

By: The Associated Press June 27, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Several prospective jurors have been excused from the federal securities fraud trial of an ex-pharmaceutical company executive because they claimed they couldn't be impartial. Jury selection will continue Tuesday morning in Brooklyn. During jury questioning Monday, several potential jurors said they couldn't ignore Martin Shkreli's reputation for raising the price of a life-saving ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo