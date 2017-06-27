Dozens of prospective jurors beg off ‘Pharma Bro’ case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK (AP) — Several prospective jurors have been excused from the federal securities fraud trial of an ex-pharmaceutical company executive because they claimed they couldn't be impartial. Jury selection will continue Tuesday morning in Brooklyn. During jury questioning Monday, several potential jurors said they couldn't ignore Martin Shkreli's reputation for raising the price of a life-saving ...