Federal Tax Liens for June 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2017 0

FEDERAL TAX LIENS A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes. DAVIS, ADAM D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $77,905.50 DAVIS, BOLAJI MORGAN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $42,421.99 ENGLERT, DANIEL J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,628.74 ESSLEY, JASON M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $33,478.64 FINCHER, DEMETRIUS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,720.55 HARRIS, GAIL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,201.59 JOHNSON, JAMES A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,265.50 MANEIRO, JEREMIAS ...

