Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Carpenter v. Steadman

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident – Serious injury – 90/180 day category – Lost time Carpenter v. Steadman CA 16-02047 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident where she was struck from behind by a vehicle owned ...