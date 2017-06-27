Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Carpenter v. Steadman

Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Carpenter v. Steadman

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident – Serious injury – 90/180 day category – Lost time Carpenter v. Steadman CA 16-02047 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident where she was struck from behind by a vehicle owned ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo